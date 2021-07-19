STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man barges into house, molests woman, attacks kin in Kerala capital

Renju, a resident of Venniyoor, was arrested for harassing the woman, who resides in Nellivila.

Published: 19th July 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Vizhinjam police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and attacking her relative, who came to her rescue. Renju, a resident of Venniyoor, was arrested for harassing the woman, who resides in Nellivila. On July 10, Renju and his friend Shaiju trespassed into the rented house where the woman was residing with her son. He attacked the woman while Shaiju stood guard. The woman’s husband was working abroad.

Sabu, a relaive who came to her rescue, was hacked by Shaiju. Hearing the commotion, the locals assembled in the area prompting the two to flee the scene. Renju had tried to abuse the woman on earlier occasion too following which she informed the matter to her husband. The husband in turn alerted the local ward member, who reprimanded Renju. Since then Renju had harboured a grudge towards the woman, police said.  Renju was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp