Man barges into house, molests woman, attacks kin in Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and attacking her relative, who came to her rescue. Renju, a resident of Venniyoor, was arrested for harassing the woman, who resides in Nellivila. On July 10, Renju and his friend Shaiju trespassed into the rented house where the woman was residing with her son. He attacked the woman while Shaiju stood guard. The woman’s husband was working abroad.

Sabu, a relaive who came to her rescue, was hacked by Shaiju. Hearing the commotion, the locals assembled in the area prompting the two to flee the scene. Renju had tried to abuse the woman on earlier occasion too following which she informed the matter to her husband. The husband in turn alerted the local ward member, who reprimanded Renju. Since then Renju had harboured a grudge towards the woman, police said. Renju was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.