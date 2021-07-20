Bypoll to be held on Aug 11

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local body by-election for a seat at Nedumangad municipality will be held on August 11. The election will be conducted for the 17th ward (Pathinaramkallu), a reserved seat for women. The notification has been issued. The last date for filing the nomination papers is July 23. Deputy director of fisheries P Beena Sukumar is presiding officer. Municipal assistant engineer P R Anoj Kumar is the deputy presiding officer. Nominations can be submitted at their offices between 11 am and 3 pm on working days.