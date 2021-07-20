Capital records 700 new Covid cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Monday reported 700 new Covid cases The test positivity rate is 9 per cent which is lower than the state average of 11.08 per cent. A total of 11 persons died of the infection in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,132 patients recovered while a total of 9,068 patients are under treatment. Among the total positive cases, 678 persons have been infected through local transmission. The total persons under surveillance in the district is 32,315.
