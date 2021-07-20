Meat shops raided

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The departments of Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology conducted joint raids on meat shops ahead of the Bakrid festival. As many as 958 shops were raided on Monday amid reports on exorbitant price rise. Notices were served on shops which did not display the rate card and direction was given to shops which overcharged customers.
