Of second chances

The universally-beloved author exceptionally shines with her lyrical prose and melancholic plot in Persuasion, where the quiet Anne Elliot finds her match

Published: 20th July 2021 06:03 AM

By  Krishna P S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than 200 years after her death, Jane Austen and her characters continue to spellbound readers across the world. The popularity of the author, famous for characters like quick-witted Elizabeth Bennett or know-it-all matchmaker Emma Woodhouse,  even after centuries still entice new and old readers alike. Her heroines, searching for love, wealth and suitable matches and the handsome and kind heroes continue to entice ardent literary lovers through the many adaptations of her works. 

Though at first glance her works are romantic fictions, in her witty language Austen laid bare many realms of the society through the eyes of the upper echelon. Amid the world of teas, frills and bonnets she creates such intrigue that one can not help but devour her writings. A prime example of it is Persuasion, her last completed novel, where she weaves a story of second chances.

The sombre, melancholic and lyrical writing makes Persuasion stands out among Austen’s works. Anne Elliot is not like the usual Austen heroines. She is much more quiet, mature and introspective. At 27, Anne is a spinster according to Regency standards. Eight years ago persuaded by her vain father and confidant Lady Russel, she rejects her lover Frederick Wentworth’s marriage proposal as he was poor and thus unworthy. 

Though she broke off the engagement she couldn’t accept anyone else to be her lover or match in the eight years that follow. Wentworth returns from the sea after amassing a fortune in the war against Napolean and visits his sister who lives near Anne. Their love story through many tribulations culminates in one of the most beautiful confessions written by Austen. A scene created with such intricacies that anyone would be on their toes to see what happens next. At the White Hart Inn in Bath, Wentworth is writing a letter in the room. Anne is conversing with a friend about the age-old topic of men and women.

Anne believes women feel more deeply than men. After hiding her feelings for close to eight years, finally, they flood out of her. “We certainly do not forget you, as soon as you forget us,” she tells. “We live at home, quiet, confined, and our feelings prey upon us,” she says. Wentworth overhears and proceeds to take a parchment to write a letter to Anne. The letter and the very famous declaration that contains laid bear a yearning that requires not even touch or a look. When it reads “In half agony, half hope,” we feel it along with her.  That is Austen’s power. The way she moulds the language to create tensions with brief descriptions and in-depth conversations hide many intricacies between the lines.

