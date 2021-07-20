Sreekariyam flyover: Authorities to meet landowners next week

Krishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings of the much-awaited Sreekariyam flyover project, which is part of the preparatory works of the upcoming light metro project in the capital, have gathered pace with the Centre giving a green signal for the project. Sources in the collectorate said the acquisition is likely to be completed within two months. The fair value of the land has already been fixed. Jacob Sanjay John, deputy collector (land acquisition) told TNIE that a meeting with the landowners has been scheduled next week to negotiate the price of the land.

“A meeting with land owners is scheduled next week. We will negotiate with them about the value of the land. If any dispute comes we will settle it soon. If the price is reasonable for all, we will start the dispensation of compensation and will acquire the land accordingly. The acquisition will not be delayed and it will be done in a speedy manner,” he said..

Earlier, the state government allocated funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. The KIIFB had handed over Rs 70 crore to Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which is the implementing agency of the project, in two instalments. The KRTL has also handed over this amount to the District Collector for the land acquisition proceedings. The district administration will acquire around 1.34 hectares of land to facilitate the work. The flyover project is expected to ease the traffic at Sreekariyam - one of the busiest corridors in the capital. The land will be acquired from Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages.

The KRTL will float tender for starting the construction of the 535 metres long flyover once the land acquisition is completed, and the construction will begin accordingly. According to an official of KRTL, the company is gearing up to start the much-awaited project as the land acquisition proceedings are in the final stage. The official said the toughest part of the project was the land acquisition and it is nearing completion. KRTL was in the job in the last three years for resolving the issues related to the land acquisition.

In 2016, the government had given administrative sanction for the flyovers at Sreekariyam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. The social impact study was completed for these three projects. Meanwhile, the land acquisition for the flyovers at Pattom and Ulloor will take place soon as the acquisition proceedings are in the initial stage. The development of Sreekariyam flyover is the key component of the light metro project.

