STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sreekariyam flyover: Authorities to meet landowners next week

Sources in collectorate say acquisition likely to be over in 2 months

Published: 20th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sreekariyam Junction in Thiruvananthapuram is usually busy around the day due to pedestrians and traffic | file pic

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings of the much-awaited Sreekariyam flyover project, which is part of the preparatory works of the upcoming light metro project in the capital, have gathered pace with the Centre giving a green signal for the project. Sources in the collectorate said the acquisition is likely to be completed within two months.  The fair value of the land has already been fixed. Jacob Sanjay John, deputy collector (land acquisition) told TNIE that a meeting with the landowners has been scheduled next week to negotiate the price of the land. 

“A meeting with land owners is scheduled next week. We will negotiate with them about the value of the land. If any dispute comes we will settle it soon. If the price is reasonable for all, we will start the dispensation of compensation and will acquire the land accordingly. The acquisition will not be delayed and it will be done in a speedy manner,” he said..

Earlier, the state government allocated funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition. The KIIFB had handed over Rs 70 crore to Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd (KRTL), which is the  implementing agency of the project, in two instalments. The KRTL has also handed over this amount to the District Collector for the land acquisition proceedings. The district administration will acquire around 1.34 hectares of land to facilitate the work. The flyover project is expected to ease the traffic at Sreekariyam - one of the busiest corridors in the capital. The land will be acquired from Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages.

The KRTL will float tender for starting the construction of the 535 metres long flyover once the land acquisition is completed, and the construction will begin accordingly. According to an official of KRTL, the company is gearing up to start the much-awaited project as the land acquisition proceedings are in the final stage. The official said the toughest part of the project was the land acquisition and it is nearing completion. KRTL was in the job in the last three years for resolving the issues related to the land acquisition.

In 2016, the government had given administrative sanction for the flyovers at Sreekariyam, Pattom and Ulloor at a cost of Rs 272 crore. The social impact study was completed for these three projects. Meanwhile, the land acquisition for the flyovers at Pattom and Ulloor will take place soon as the acquisition proceedings are in the initial stage. The development of Sreekariyam flyover is the key component of the light metro project.

1.34 HA TO BE ACQUIRED
Around 1.34 hectares of land will be acquired to facilitate the work. The flyover project is expected to ease the traffic at Sreekariyam - one of the busiest corridors in the capital. The land will be acquired from Cheruvakkal, Ulloor and Pangappara villages.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land acquisition Sreekariyam flyover
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp