Corporation’s car parking set to open soon

The much-hyped multi-level parking facility on the corporation premises would become operational soon.

Published: 21st July 2021 07:11 AM

A multi-level car parking facility

A multi-level car parking facility

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-hyped multi-level parking facility on the Corporation premises would become operational soon. The civic body couldn’t open the facility which was inaugurated in October 2020, due to the delay in getting the NoC (No Objection Certificate) from the fire department. 

“The project was implemented without the fire safety component and we came to know about it only later. A trial run has been scheduled this week to get the fire NoC. The facility would be opened for the public soon after getting the clearance,” said the official. According to officials, the facility would be opened for the public by August first week. The seven-storey semi-automated multi-level car parking facility can accommodate around 102 cars at a time. 

“Parking is a pressing issue in the area and those coming to the corporation office struggle to get parking space. Most of the time, they have to park somewhere far and walk to the office. We would be providing parking facilities for the corporation staff for free and the public will have to pay a small sum for availing the facility,” said works standing committee chairman D R Anil. 

The multi-level car parking project was taken up by the city corporation under the AMRUT scheme at a cost of `5.64 crore. The civic body had constructed a separate entryway to the corporation premises to ensure smooth entry and exit. “The area where the cars are being parked now can be used for two-wheeler parking. Hundreds of people visit the corporation every day and the facility would benefit everyone,” Anil added. 

