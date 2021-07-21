Woman duped of Rs 21 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men were arrested by the city police for duping a woman of Rs 21 lakh. Neyyattinkara native Premchand, 34, and Kattakkada native Anil Kumar, 23, were arrested for fraudulently obtaining the property document of a housewife and then submitting it with a KSFE branch as surety to draw chit prize amount.

The duo were arrested by the Medical College Police for cheating Mini, a resident of Akkulam, by giving her a fake assurance that they will arrange her a home loan using the property document. However, the accused pledged the document as surety for claiming the chit prize amount at a KSFE branch.

The woman came to know about the fraud in 2019 and she approached the court, which instructed the police to probe the case. The police said the accused had gone into hiding after the complaint was lodged. However, the police caught the accused following a tipoff on their hideout.