Covid curbs: People from other states should carry RT-PCR negative certificate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has announced regional restrictions for one week starting from Wednesday midnight. Local self-governments have been classified into four categories based on the Covid TPR during the past week. The categories are A, B, C and D, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said. There will be a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25. People coming to the district from other states should possess a negative RT-PCR certificate.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation is in the B category. Among the municipalities, Neyyattinkara is in the B category, Attingal and Nedumangad in the C category and Varkala in D category.In A and B categories, all government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and LSGs can function in full strength. Those in the C category can work with 50 per cent staff strength and the rest in work from home mode.

Banks can function five days a week. July 24 and 25 are holidays. In places in A and B category, places of worship can be opened for functions which can be attended by a maximum 15 persons. Covid protocol has to be adhered to. Hotels and restaurants in A and B categories can function until 9.30 pm for takeaway and home delivery services.

Gyms and indoor sports facilities in A and B categories can function without air conditioners. However, the number of persons should not exceed 20.Shops in A, B and C categories can function until 8 pm on allowed days. Barber shops and beauty parlours in A and B categories can be opened for hair cutting. Electronic shops and electronic repair shops in A and B categories can remain open from 7 am to 8 pm. Cinema shooting will be allowed in adherence to Covid protocol.

Examinations can be conducted in places falling in all categories, including Saturdays and Sundays. Indoor shooting of TV serials will be allowed in places in A and B categories. Supermarkets in A, B and C category areas can be opened on Saturdays and Sundays only for home delivery. On other days, the number of visitors should be limited. Only five persons shall be allowed in a 100 sq m area. Shops should display boards outside showing the area and the number of persons permitted. Supermarkets should ensure visitors’ register, thermal scanning and hand sanitising facilities. A queue system should be set up outside the shop, if necessary.

In D category areas, total lockdown as on Saturdays and Sundays will be in effect on all days. Public transport will be allowed in adherence to Covid protocol. Vehicles will not have stoppage in places falling in C and D categories. Two passengers will be allowed on autorickshaws at places in the B category.