STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid curbs: People from other states should carry RT-PCR negative certificate

The district administration has announced regional restrictions for one week starting from Wednesday midnight.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has announced regional restrictions for one week starting from Wednesday midnight. Local self-governments have been classified into four categories based on the Covid TPR during the past week. The categories are A, B, C and D, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said. There will be a complete lockdown on July 24 and 25. People coming to the district from other states should possess a negative RT-PCR certificate. 

Thiruvananthapuram corporation is in the B category. Among the municipalities, Neyyattinkara is in the B category, Attingal and Nedumangad in the C category and Varkala in D category.In A and B categories, all government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and LSGs can function in full strength. Those in the C category can work with 50 per cent staff strength and the rest in work from home mode.

Banks can function five days a week. July 24 and 25 are holidays. In places in A and B category, places of worship can be opened for functions which can be attended by a maximum 15 persons. Covid protocol has to be adhered to. Hotels and restaurants in A and B categories  can function until 9.30 pm for takeaway and home delivery services. 

Gyms and indoor sports facilities in A and B categories can function without air conditioners. However, the number of persons should not exceed 20.Shops in A, B and C categories can function until 8 pm on allowed days. Barber shops and beauty parlours in A and B categories can be opened for hair cutting. Electronic shops and electronic repair shops in A and B categories can remain open from 7 am to 8 pm. Cinema shooting will be allowed in adherence to Covid protocol. 

Examinations can be conducted in places falling in all categories, including Saturdays and Sundays. Indoor shooting of TV serials will be allowed in places in A and B categories. Supermarkets in A, B and C category areas can be opened on Saturdays and Sundays only for home delivery. On other days, the number of visitors should be limited. Only five persons shall be allowed in a 100 sq m area. Shops should display boards outside showing the area and the number of persons permitted. Supermarkets should ensure visitors’ register, thermal scanning and hand sanitising facilities. A queue system should be set up outside the shop, if necessary. 

In D category areas, total lockdown as on Saturdays and Sundays will be in effect on all days.  Public transport will be allowed in adherence to Covid protocol. Vehicles will not have stoppage in places falling in C and D categories. Two passengers will be allowed on autorickshaws at places in the B category. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR COVID 19
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp