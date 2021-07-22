KTU warns against attempts to spread misinformation on exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has urged students to be vigilant against efforts to spread misinformation about the ongoing examinations being conducted by the varsity. While offline examinations are being held smoothly at other universities in the state, attempts are being made to disrupt and boycott only the KTU examinations, the varsity authorities pointed out.

KTU had decided to conduct the offline examinations as part of the general strategy adopted by all the universities in the state in accordance with the decision arrived at the Vice Chancellors’ meeting convened by Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

“Any decision to postpone the exams will result in the courses getting delayed. This will adversely affect the campus placements and higher education prospects of students. Therefore, the university is obliged to conduct the scheduled examinations on the scheduled dates. All students are hence requested to be vigilant against these anti-exam campaigns,” Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree said in a statement.

The exams have been rescheduled to guarantee that the classes are completed and that adequate study time is provided.