Man found dead near his house; murder following brawl suspected

A 40-year-old man was found dead near his house at Marayamuttom near Neyyattinkara early on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:31 AM

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 40-year-old man was found dead near his house at Marayamuttom near Neyyattinkara early on Wednesday. The deceased is Santhakumar, ‘Santhi’, Chaikottukonam near Marayamuttom. Local police have initiated a probe into the incident and they suspect that the victim was murdered since there were cuts on Santhakumar’s body. Anil, a friend of Santhakumar, was taken into custody for interrogation and  efforts are on to track down another friend Lalu aka Sreekumar, who is absconding.

Officers said that the body was found by local residents around 6.40 am. Santhakumar, Anil and Sreekumar had a booze party at the spot on Tuesday night. According to the reports, Anil and Sreekumar had borrowed money from Santhakumar and they had a heated argument with Santhakumar when he demanded that the money be returned.

The police believe this might have resulted in a brawl which claimed Santhakumar’s life . The police also seized a motorcycle belonging to Sreekumar, which was found parked near the spot. Officers, including Rural SP P K Madhu, visited the spot. A forensic examination was also conducted at the spot on Wednesday. “So far, no arrests have been recorded. We are interrogating one of the accused and collecting evidence to establish that it  was murder.

A police team is hot on the heels of Sreekumar. “We will record the arrests only after taking Sreekumar into custody. Santhakumar, a carpenter by profession, lived alone since he was estranged from his wife. He was in need of money and hence he demanded the money back. There might have been a scuffle which proved deadly. However, the probe is still on, “ said V Prasad, Inspector, Marayamuttom.  The body of Santhakumar has been shifted to the morgue of the Medical College Hospital after inquest. 
 

