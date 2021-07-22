Plus Two teachers’ claim to principal posts upheld

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to Higher Secondary school teachers, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has once again ruled that only Higher Secondary School Teachers (HSSTs) be considered for the post of principal in schools with Plus-II section.

The KAT has directed the government to amend the Special Rules of Kerala Higher Secondary Education State Service, 2001, within two months. With this, the current norm of setting apart 33% of the higher secondary principal vacancies as ‘by-transfer’ posts for school headmasters (now redesignated as vice-principals) would be done away with.

The order came in the wake of a set of petitions by aggrieved higher secondary school teachers who were denied promotion due to the 2:1 norm in the selection to the principal post. This is the second time that the KAT has given such an order. On the basis of a similar order in 2017, the Higher Secondary Directorate had given a detailed set of recommendation to the government in July 2018 on amending the Special Rules.

The Special Rules, 2001, were framed at a time when the Higher Secondary sector was in a nascent stage. The rules stipulated that one-third of principal appointments should be through the promotion of headmasters from schools. The norm was introduced as the eligibility criteria for the principal post was 12 years’ teaching experience and there weren’t enough Higher Secondary teachers who fulfilled that criteria.

“HSST teachers have already exceeded the 12 years’ service norm. Since a sufficient number of teachers are now available in the Higher Secondary section, the Special Rules should be amended and the quota for school headmasters should be scrapped,” said the 2018 recommendation of the HSE Directorate.

However, the government chose to sit over the recommendations to amend the Special Rules, allegedly due to pressure from Left-affiliated school teachers’ associations. With the KAT now giving a time frame of two months for the government to act, many in the sector are hopeful that the government will carry out the amendments.

“This is for the second time that the right of Higher Secondary School Teachers to the principal posts has been clearly upheld. We urge the government to immediately effect the amendments to the Special Rules and give justice to Higher Secondary teachers,” demanded Anil M George, general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers’ Association.

Though only one-third of the Principal posts is set apart for school headmasters (vice-principals), statistics accessed from the Higher Secondary Directorate have shown that they have occupied majority of these posts in certain subjects. The anomaly arose as promotion of headmasters are not subject-based.