Two held for daylight robbery

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City police on Wednesday nabbed two men belonging to a three-member gang, which robbed mobile phones and gold chain after attacking two bicycle-borne youths in broad daylight at Menamkulam near Kazhakootam. The Kazhakootam police recorded the arrest. Those arrested include, Ranjith alias Rambo Ranjjith , 32, and Vishnu, 23, of Kalpana colony. One person is still at large. According to police, the incident took place around noon on Tuesday when the accused stopped Santhanu and his friend Sujith who were returning home for lunch from their office at Kinfra apparel park.

The accused beat them up using a wooden log and snatched the gold chain weighing one sovereign and expensive mobile phone from Santhanu. The accused went absconding after the incident and were landed in the police custody on Wednesday. The police said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

The arrested duo has been remanded in 14-day judicial custody.