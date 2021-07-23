Autorickshaw driver arrested for allegedly trying to run over man

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested an autorickshaw driver, who allegedly tried to run over a petrol pump owner and his employees.

Vinod Kumar, 33, of Kuriyathi was arrested by Poonthura police for allegedly trying to kill Nasimudeen, owner of a petrol pump at Karimbuvila, and his employees on Tuesday night.

The police said that the accused attempted to drive the vehicle straight into the pump owner and his staff after they questioned him for driving the vehicle beyond the permissible speed limit on the pump premises. An enraged Vinod drove the autorickshaw at the men at high speed and tried to injure him.