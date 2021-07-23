STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Death threat: Thiruvanchoor seeks CBI investigation

 Following RMP leaders K K Rema, MLA, and N Venu also receiving death threats, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, has demanded a CBI probe into the issue.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following RMP leaders KK Rema, MLA, and N Venu also receiving death threats, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, has demanded a CBI probe into the issue. He demanded this in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the ongoing probe initiated by the Kottayam West Police on the death threat he received is progressing at a snail’s pace.

On June 30, Thiruvanchoor had received a death threat where it was warned that he will be killed along with his family members, if he does not leave the state within 10 days. Thiruvanchoor highlighted the shocking revelations made by the Customs superintendent in his report to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court, Ernakulam., in connection with a smuggling and dacoity case which is now under investigation.

He alleged that the state police had neither raised any finger towards those convicts against whom serious allegations have been raised nor initiated any probe against them for anti-national activities.

“The lackadaisical attitude of the state police will not help get an impartial and meaningful probe. Hence it is highly essential to entrust the investigation to an independent agency from outside of the state, preferably, Central Bureau of Investigation”, said Thiruvanchoor.

KK Rema
