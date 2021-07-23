Kerala building responsible industrial base: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is attracting investors with a view to building a responsible industrial base in the state, said P Rajeeve, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir. Speaking after inaugurating a three-day seminar on ‘Value Addition in Food Processing Sector’ which began on Thursday through video conference, he said the food processing sector is one of the key pillars of our industrial development and is considered as one of the thrust sectors in the state.

The state government aims to boost growth in the food processing sector by leveraging reforms through value addition and marketing of food products along with a strong focus on supply chain infrastructure. Industrial parks with specialised infrastructure will be set up in various parts of the state.

Projects will be made for developing units in Kerala to take advantage of these opportunities, especially in food and agricultural sectors, he said. The Department of Industries and Commerce is implementing various schemes and activities for promoting, sponsoring, registering, financing and advising micro small or medium enterprises in the state.