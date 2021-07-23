STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTU mulls online exam system

Protests against offline examinations turn violent, security beefed up at exam centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has initiated preliminary steps for evolving a fully online examination system, as protests by KSU against conduct of exams in offline mode amid the pandemic turned violent in a few engineering colleges on Thursday. 

In the wake of the violent incidents, security has been beefed up in engineering colleges where the examinations are being held. During the protest at College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET), KSU workers allegedly barged into the college office and thew out the question papers. Three KSU workers have been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Protests at TKM College of Engineering in Kollam also turned violent forcing the police to cane charge the protesters. 

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Syndicate of KTU held on Thursday decided to formulate a fully online examination system based on open-source software. The International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) will be appointed as the technical consultant. The Syndicate took the decision upon the recommendations proposed by the e- Governance Committee on online exams.

The university is planning to bring about the online examination system within a year. The technical expertise of ICFOSS will be put to use in choosing a proprietary software that may be used until a complete online examination system is put in place. As part of the efforts to bridge the digital divide, high-quality laptops will be provided to around 1,000 students in affiliated colleges. The syndicate also gave the nod to spend `4.5 crore in the first phase.

CM CONDEMNS VIOLENCE 
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the violent incidents during the examination and reminded that it was the duty of society to ensure that the students’ prospects of higher studies and jobs are not disrupted. He said it was unfortunate that a few student outfits were trying to wreck the state’s attempts to bring back normalcy in the functioning of higher educational institutions.

