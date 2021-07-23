N Ravi takes over as Coast Guard chief 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: DIG N Ravi has assumed charge as new state commander of Indian Coast Guard in Kerala and Mahe. He took over from outgoing officer DIG Sanatan Jena. A Madras Institute of Technology graduate, he joined the Indian Coast Guard in 1995.

He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has held key Command and Staff appointments, both afloat and ashore. During his previous appointment, he had commanded Interceptor Boat C-136, Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Sarojini Naidu, Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) ICGS Varuna, which was part of Training Squadron (TS-1), and Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) ICGS Vishwast.