No violation in discussing demand for grants on first day, says Speaker

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker MB Rajesh said there is no violation of rules in starting a debate and voting on the supplementary demands for grants on the day the subject committee report on demands and grants was tabled in the assembly. The convening of the second session of the assembly had to be postponed a day due to the shift in the day of Bakrid celebration which was initially announced on July 20 and later shifted to 21.

Normally, a day after the report was tabled the discussion on the supplementary demands for grants would begin. On rare occasions, the assembly had begun discussion and voting on the supplementary demands for grants on the day the subject committee report was tabled. On June 30, 1998, a similar instance was held in the assembly. So there is no violation in starting discussion on demand for grants on the first day of the assembly, the Speaker said in a ruling in reply to the point order raised by Opposition leader V D Satheesan.