Under pressure, government cancels transfer of Secretariat assn president

Meanwhile, a number of other officials were transferred and posted to various departments.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under pressure from service organisations, the state government has cancelled the transfer of Secretariat association president J Bency and posted him to a department within Secretariat campus.  As per norms, office-bearers of service organisations should be posted within the secretariat campus. Bency, who was working as additional secretary in Revenue department, was transferred out of the Secretariat and posted to the Debt Relief Commission, allegedly after he raised voice against the action taken against O G Salini, who was the under-secretary in the Revenue department. 

The Secretariat Action Council approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and organised agitations. Following this, the government revised its earlier order. and posted him as the additional secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department, within the Secretariat campus. 

Meanwhile, a number of other officials were transferred and posted to various departments. The Secretariat Action Council said it would protest against the government order transferring Law Secretariat Association president Ajitha Kumari  and general secretary Mohanachandran M S out of the Secretariat campus. The council will hold a one-day fast on Friday raising various demands including the reinstatement of Salini’s good service entry.

