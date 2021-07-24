Pazhakutty road renovation to be over soon, says Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renovation of the two-lane road from Pazhakutty to Mangalapuram will be completed soon, Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said here on Friday. He said the road when completed would be a milestone in the future development of the region. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the first phase construction of the road. The total length of the road passing through Nedumangad municipality, Anad, Vembayam, Manikkal, Pothencode, Andoorkonam and Mangalapuram grama panchayats is 19.8 km.