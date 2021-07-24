Reinstate good service entry to OG Salini: Oppn

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has written to Chief Secretary VP Joy urging to reinstate the good service entry awarded to OG Salini, the official who is facing state government’s wrath for providing info on Muttil tree felling under RTI .

In a letter to the chief secretary on Friday, Satheesan said government decision withdrawing good service entry is unheard of and unsual. In connection with vengeful actions taken against revenue under-secretary O G Salini, her good service entry was withdrawn and she was transferred out of secretariat.