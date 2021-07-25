Kerala administers 4.53 lakh Covid vaccine doses in highest single-day coverage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Saturday, the state recorded the highest single-day vaccination coverage when 4.53 lakh doses were administered. They were administered at 1,522 centres.

Of them, 1,380 are government hospitals and the rest are private hospitals. Kannur topped the list by administering vaccines to 59,374 people. It was followed by Thrissur (53,841) and Kottayam (51,276). All districts administered over 10,000 doses.

So far, the state has administered 1,83,89,973 doses of which 1,28,23,869 were first doses and 55,66,104 were second doses. 38.39% of the total population were administered the first dose and 16.66% the second dose. The statistics are based on the 2011 census data. A statement from the health minister’s office said that the state is left with only 2 lakh doses which will not be sufficient for Sunday. The drive will come to a standstill if more doses are not received from the centre on Sunday, according to the health minister.

“This has disproved the fake campaign that Kerala had hidden 10 lakh doses. Kerala’s vaccination coverage is above the national average,” said Health Minister Veena George. Hundred per cent coverage was achieved in the first dose administration to health workers, she said. The previous highest single-day vaccination coverage was on July 19 when 3,55,196 doses were administered.rses.”

Covid vaccination crosses 20 lakh in district

T’Puram: The Covid vaccination number in the district crossed the 20-lakh mark. As per the data available with district administration, a total of 20,86,755 doses have been administered so far. Of these, 14,54,219 were given the first dose and 6,32,536 were given the second dose. A major push vaccination drive, special arrangements would be done for the people belonging to the special category. District Collector Navjot Khosa said special vaccination campaigns are being carried out for bedridden patients, those in tribal settlements, old age homes, migrant workers, transgender people, pregnant women.