CRISIL’s A+/ Stable rating for Technopark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Technopark achieved CRISIL’s A+/Stable, as per the latest review on July 20, upgraded from ‘CRISIL A/Stable’ rated for the last two consecutive years. The upgraded rating was achieved majorly on the discipline exercised on long-term bank facilities.

The standalone business and financial risk profiles of Technopark were considered by CRISIL for the rating. Since the inception of Technopark, this is for the first time the institution has bagged A+/Stable during the last 10 years of rating with CRISIL. From D (Default) rating in 2014, it moved upward to BB, then to BBB, then to A/Stable during 2019 & 2020.

This accomplishment is recognition for Technopark’s strengths which include steady cash flow with full occupancy in Phases I and III.