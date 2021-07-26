STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram records 1,222 new Covid cases, test positivity rate at 8.6%

The district on Sunday reported 1,222 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate was 8.6 per cent which is lower than the state average of 12.3 per cent.

Published: 26th July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The district on Sunday reported 1,222 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate was 8.6 per cent which is lower than the state average of 12.3 per cent.

A total of five persons died of Covid infection in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,012 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 11,078 patients are still under treatment in the district.  The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 31,179. 

Two women diagnosed with Zika in capital
T’Puram: The state reported two more Zika virus infection from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The samples of two women - a 27-year-old resident of Kazhakoottam and 37-year-old in Pangappara - have been tested positive at the test conducted at Thiruvanan-thapuram medical college.  So far, 48 persons have been tested positive for Zika in the state. There are four patients under treatment. But none of them is pregnant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram covid cases coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp