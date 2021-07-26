Thiruvananthapuram records 1,222 new Covid cases, test positivity rate at 8.6%

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 1,222 new Covid cases. The test positivity rate was 8.6 per cent which is lower than the state average of 12.3 per cent.

A total of five persons died of Covid infection in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,012 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 11,078 patients are still under treatment in the district. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 31,179.

Two women diagnosed with Zika in capital

T’Puram: The state reported two more Zika virus infection from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The samples of two women - a 27-year-old resident of Kazhakoottam and 37-year-old in Pangappara - have been tested positive at the test conducted at Thiruvanan-thapuram medical college. So far, 48 persons have been tested positive for Zika in the state. There are four patients under treatment. But none of them is pregnant.