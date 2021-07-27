Extensive encroachment found on PWD land, says minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has found extensive encroachment on the land owned by the Public Works Department, which is an impediment to the road development in the state, PWD minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the assembly on Monday. He said the executive engineers were instructed to collect information on encroachments in all districts. Areas under the department will be surveyed with the help of the Survey Department. The encroachers will then be given notice to evacuate.

He also said that with the help of district administrations, police and revenue departments, steps would be taken to evacuate the encroachments and reclaim the land. Special plans have been formulated for the revival of the tourism sector, Riyas said.

‘PWD for You’ to be fully operational soon

The ‘PWD for You’ mobile app has completed the digitalisation of 4,000 km of state highways and included its documents, Riyas told the assembly. He said the digitalisation of the remaining roads will be completed within six months and the app will be fully operational. The app is for the public to register complaints about the condition of roads.