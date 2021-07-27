STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government moots digital survey privatisation

State considering recommendation to deploy licensed officials
 

Published: 27th July 2021 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The privatisation of digital survey is under the active consideration of the state government, Revenue Minister K Rajan told the assembly on Monday. The government is considering the recommendation to deploy licensed surveyors for re-survey work under the supervision of the department staff. The re-survey work started in the state in 1966 has completed only  55 percent work even after 55 years. It will still take a long time to complete the state re-survey by deploying only the existing staff.

Inadequate staffing and lack of modern survey equipment are the main reasons for the slowdown in work. The solution is to speed up the survey process with the help of Real Time Kinematic (RTK) equipment by setting up a state-of-the-art Survey Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network. To this end, an MoU has been signed to set up a CORS network in the state through the Survey of India, Rajan said. Till date, re-surveys of only 909 villages have been completed.

1 LAKH APPLICATIONS PENDING FOR TITLE DEEDS
T’Puram: Over one lakh applications seeking a title deed for the Revenue Devaswom land are pending in land tribunals, Revenue Minister Rajan told the assembly on Monday. Steps are being taken to settle them in a time bound manner and issue purchase certificates to the families. It was decided to convene a meeting on July 13 under the chairmanship of the revenue minister with the participation of the entire land tribunals to decide on the applications and give training to the tribunals. Training for Malappuram and Palakkad districts was completed on July 16.

