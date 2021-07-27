High TPR: Mulloor division declared containment zone

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mulloor division of Thiruvanathapuram corporation was declared as a containment zone on Monday after the test positivity rate crossed 15 percent. District authorities also declared Sasthampoyka in the third ward of Pazhayakunnummel panchayat as a micro-containment zone. District collector Navjot Khosa said strict lockdown restrictions will be imposed in these areas to curb the intensity of Covid spread.

Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed will be allowed to function and will open between 7am and 7pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. Dine-in and takeaways are not allowed at these areas, the collector said. The public have been asked to purchase essential items from shops closest to their homes. Markets will not be allowed to operate.