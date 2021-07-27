WWF to organise e-quiz

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An online quiz for school students is being organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Titled the Wild Wisdom Global Challenge, it is the 14th edition and arguably India’s largest wildlife quiz.

The competition will have three levels. From the Ultimate School Challenge between September 18-24, 2021, the top-performing students from a school will be selected to participate in the national challenge.The last date to register is August 31. Schools can register by signing up on https://quiz.wwfindia.org/register.

