Efforts to set up modern abattoir gathers steam 

After several years of impasse, efforts are back on track to set up a modern abattoir in the capital to ensure the availability of safe meat for the public.

A meat shop at Attakulangara in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several years of impasse, efforts are back on track to set up a modern abattoir in the capital to ensure the availability of safe meat for the public. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board sealed the only authorised slaughterhouse owned by the city corporation around nine years ago for not having a proper waste disposal mechanism.

Several efforts initiated by the civic body since then to reopen the abattoir failed, leading to mushrooming of illegal outlets in the capital. Having failed to get a proper bidder for the project, the civic body roped in KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg Co Ltd) for executing the slaughterhouse project, which has been in limbo for many years now. The slaughterhouse is being set up at a cost of `10 crore and will have all modern amenities.

A senior official of the corporation said the construction activities are fast progressing. “The modern abattoir is coming up at Kunnukuzhy where the previous slaughterhouse was. The plan is to renovate and revamp the facility with all modern features. Though there has been some delay due to the recent lockdown, we are aiming to complete the project and open it by April 2022,” said the official. 

“We had floated bids multiple times but failed to get bidders and hence we roped in KEL which is a government agency,” the official added. The official said illegal slaughtering is thriving in the capital because of the lack of an authorised slaughterhouse. “We are unable to take action because the city lacks a proper and authorised slaughterhouse. Once the facility becomes operational, we will provide safe and quality meat for the public,” the official added. 

According to many officials, civil works are fast progressing at Kunnukuzhy.  “Once the preparatory works are over it will not take much time to execute the work. KEL has already placed the order for all the necessary machinery which would be installed within no time,” an official said. 

New development

The Pollution Control Board (PCB) sealed the corp’s lone slaughterhouse in 2012 citing pollution issues 

The new one is being set up for H10 crore with modern amenities

Meat consumption in the dist 20,000 kg beef (200 cattle) 

2,640 kg mutton (200 goats)

