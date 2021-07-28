Man on the run held for kidnapping youth last year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 42-year-old man, who has been absconding for more than a year, in connection with kidnapping and assault of a youth near Choozhampala. Rajesh of Chettivilakam was arrested by Peroorkada police for assaulting Shiju, a resident of Choozhampala, in 2020. Rajesh, along with his six accomplices, whisked away Shiju suspecting that he had leaked the information of the gang members’ involvement in ganja sales. The other six accused were arrested by the police earlier. Rajesh, meanwhile, managed to evade the police and went into hiding. The accused was arrested from his hideout at Ramapuram. The arrested was presented before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Young guns have to learn to face criticism, says Gagan Narang
Uttarakhand High Court issues contempt notice to civil judge
NEP 2020: India’s Education Policy Vaccine
Union Cooperation Ministry and the States
Chhattisgarh to provide Rs 6,000 per year to landless families
Border standoff: Assam announces reward for info leading to arrest of each accused