Man on the run held for kidnapping youth last year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 42-year-old man, who has been absconding for more than a year, in connection with kidnapping and assault of a youth near Choozhampala. Rajesh of Chettivilakam was arrested by Peroorkada police for assaulting Shiju, a resident of Choozhampala, in 2020. Rajesh, along with his six accomplices, whisked away Shiju suspecting that he had leaked the information of the gang members’ involvement in ganja sales. The other six accused were arrested by the police earlier. Rajesh, meanwhile, managed to evade the police and went into hiding. The accused was arrested from his hideout at Ramapuram. The arrested was presented before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.