Panel formed to revise old trade laws

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued an order appointing a three-member committee to revise the old laws and rules which affect the normal functioning of industries now. The committee headed by C K Sunny, Vice-Chancellor, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, will have K Sasidharan Nair, Law Reform Commission chairman, and former union secretary T Nandakumar as its members. The committee has been directed to submit a report in three months after holding talks with trade bodies and commerce chambers. It is mandated to suggest amendments to laws which affect the functioning of industries, in tune with the time. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has been asked to provide facilities for the functioning of the committee.