After DIG’s report, Kundara police inspector transferred

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin’s report on Kundara harassment case, the police department has transferred Kundara Police Station House Officer. SHO S Jayakrishnan was transferred to State Special Branch on Wednesday, while Manjulal S of Neendakara Coastal police station has been named his replacement.

Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Gurudin in his report had said that the SHO did not dispose of the complaint of harassment filed by a woman from Kundara against an NCP state leader after completing due process. This was the lone adverse remark against the SHO, while the DIG made it clear that the harassment complaint appeared to be suspicious.