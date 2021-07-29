Govt to launch combined ‘Nava Kerala Action Plan’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to launch ‘Nava Kerala Action Plan - 2’ by combining existing missions such as Life, Ardram, Haritha Keralam, General Education Protection Campaign and Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

A Nava Kerala Action Plan cell will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the chairman, Chief Secretary as convener and coordinator of Nava Kerala Action Plan as co-convener. It will comprise of ministers and secretaries of the departments concerned.

As many as 88 new posts will be created for the next three years and a convenor will be appointed for implementation of the second phase of Nava Kerala Action Plan. With the objectives of General Education Protection Campaign almost realised, it will be renamed as Vidya Kiranam.

Other decisions