Govt to launch combined ‘Nava Kerala Action Plan’

A Nava Kerala Action Plan cell will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the chairman, Chief Secretary as convener and coordinator of Nava Kerala Action Plan  as co-convener.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet which met on Wednesday decided to launch ‘Nava Kerala Action Plan - 2’ by combining existing missions such as Life, Ardram, Haritha Keralam, General Education Protection Campaign and Rebuild Kerala Initiative. 

A Nava Kerala Action Plan cell will be constituted with the Chief Minister as the chairman, Chief Secretary as convener and coordinator of Nava Kerala Action Plan  as co-convener. It will comprise of ministers and secretaries of the departments concerned.

As many as 88 new posts will be created for the next three years and a convenor will be appointed for implementation of the second phase of Nava Kerala Action Plan. With the objectives of General Education Protection Campaign almost realised, it will be renamed as Vidya Kiranam. 

Other decisions 

  • Appointment of 20 special government pleaders, 53 senior government pleaders and 52 pleaders approved. 
  • 1.96 acre at Koyippadi village in Kasaragod to be transferred to Fisheries Department for a building complex for fishermen under  Punargeham project. 
  • Government guarantee limit in Traco Cable Company to be raised to Rs 100 crore from the existing Rs 51.50 cr
  • Government guarantee to be provided for Kannur Cooperative Spinning Mill’s Rs 2 crore overdraft from Canara Bank for procuring cotton. 
  • Staff pattern of Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation (KURDFC) to be revised by Local Self Government Department. 
  • PSC rules to be amended to bring under its ambit the recruitment to Bekal Resorts Development Corporation Ltd and Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd. 
  • Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to unfurl the Tricolour and receive the guard of honour during state- level Independence Day celebrations at Central Stadium on August 15. Ministers assigned for I-Day programmes to be held at various district headquarters.
