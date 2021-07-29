‘New cyber wing will probe e-crimes’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of rising cyber crimes, the state would consider setting up a cyber crime investigation division to effectively probe such crimes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The wing will coordinate the activities of 19 cyber police stations, three cyberdomes and the hi-tech cyber crime enquiry cell.

The chief minister was responding to questions from MLAs regarding the rise in cyber crimes and online gaming addictions. MLA Vazhoor Soman said more cases have been reported after online learning became popular during lockdown. He, however, said that many parents were reluctant to register complaints even when their children became victims of cyber crimes.

The chief minister said efforts were made to help victims with counselling and sought the help of international agencies to remove nude pictures of children. He also said that the home department had been utilising artificial intelligence technology for crime investigation. The state would set up a drone forensic centre to scientifically analyse all technology linked to drones, said the chief minister. The decision was taken in the wake of misuse of unmanned aerial vehicles.