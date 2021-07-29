STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partial lockdown extended in corporation, 2 municipalities

Triple lockdown imposed in Nedumangad and Varkala due to high TPR

Published: 29th July 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Partial lockdown will continue in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Neyyattinkara and Attingal municipalities for another week as the test positivity rate (TPR) in these areas is yet to drop below five per cent. District authorities will also impose triple lockdown from Thursday at Nedumangad and Varkala municipalities and ten panchayats -- Pullambara, Tholicode, Chirayinkeezhu, Karavaaram, Vakkom, Pulimath, Madavoor, Azhoor, Edava and Mangalapuram-- in view of the rising TPR. According to officials, the TPR in these Category D areas stood above 15 percent.

A total of 24 panchayats in Category C (10-15 per cent) will be under strict lockdown There are 30 panchayats in category B (5-10 percent) in the district.Meanwhile, nine panchayats--Karode, Amboori, Aryancode, Aryanad, Kallara, Kunnathukal, Uzhamalackal, Kulathoor and Anchuthengu-- which are in A category ( below 5 percent) will be exempted from lockdown restrictions, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration released a new set of guidelines  for various institutions in local bodies under A, B, C and D categories. According to officials, banks can operate on all weekdays, from Monday to Friday.. Shops in A, B and C categories can stay open till 8 pm while shops in Category D should shut down by 7pm. All government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions in A and B categories can function with 50 percent staff.

Firms can function with 25 percent staff strength in Category C areas. The rest have to work from home. Also, religious institutions can open for rituals with a maximum strength of 15 people in A and B categories. Strict Covid protocol norms must be followed. Exams can be held on Saturdays and Sundays in all Category areas.

Other guidelines

  • Indoor shooting of television serials  and films will be allowed in A and B categories in adherence to Covid protocol
  • Supermarkets in  A, B and C categories can allow five people per every 100 square feet of space. Information on how many people can enter should be displayed. Customer information registers, thermal scanning and hand sanitising facilities should be provided at the entrances of supermarkets. Queue system should be followed outside shops, if required
  • Barber shops and beauty parlours can open in A and B categories for haircutting alone
  • Public transport will be operated based on demand in adherence to Covid protocol. Vehicles will not have stops in C and D categories.
  • Exemptions currently granted in each category will continue.
  • Autorickshaws in Category B areas can carry two passengers
  • People from other states should carry RT-PCR negative certificate
