Partial lockdown extended in corporation, 2 municipalities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Partial lockdown will continue in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Neyyattinkara and Attingal municipalities for another week as the test positivity rate (TPR) in these areas is yet to drop below five per cent. District authorities will also impose triple lockdown from Thursday at Nedumangad and Varkala municipalities and ten panchayats -- Pullambara, Tholicode, Chirayinkeezhu, Karavaaram, Vakkom, Pulimath, Madavoor, Azhoor, Edava and Mangalapuram-- in view of the rising TPR. According to officials, the TPR in these Category D areas stood above 15 percent.

A total of 24 panchayats in Category C (10-15 per cent) will be under strict lockdown There are 30 panchayats in category B (5-10 percent) in the district.Meanwhile, nine panchayats--Karode, Amboori, Aryancode, Aryanad, Kallara, Kunnathukal, Uzhamalackal, Kulathoor and Anchuthengu-- which are in A category ( below 5 percent) will be exempted from lockdown restrictions, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration released a new set of guidelines for various institutions in local bodies under A, B, C and D categories. According to officials, banks can operate on all weekdays, from Monday to Friday.. Shops in A, B and C categories can stay open till 8 pm while shops in Category D should shut down by 7pm. All government offices, companies, commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions in A and B categories can function with 50 percent staff.

Firms can function with 25 percent staff strength in Category C areas. The rest have to work from home. Also, religious institutions can open for rituals with a maximum strength of 15 people in A and B categories. Strict Covid protocol norms must be followed. Exams can be held on Saturdays and Sundays in all Category areas.

