1,222 new Covid cases in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,222 Covid positive cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.1 percent. 1,013 persons have recovered. In all 11,048 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Thursday, 1,113 were infected through contact, including one health worker. Ten deaths were recorded in the district. As many as 2,156 people have been in quarantine for showing Covid symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 32,771 people are in quarantine.