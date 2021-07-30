1,222 new Covid cases in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 1,222 Covid positive cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate stood at 9.1 percent. 1,013 persons have recovered. In all 11,048 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Thursday, 1,113 were infected through contact, including one health worker. Ten deaths were recorded in the district. As many as 2,156 people have been in quarantine for showing Covid symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 32,771 people are in quarantine.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Now and then: Forces behind boxer Lovlina Borgohain's rise
There can't be police personnel to protect every girl: Goa minister
Jharkhand: Even COVID-19 could not disrupt learning process for children in these two villages
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 125 cases, 3 deaths; over 42,000 tested
England player Stokes takes indefinite break from cricket to 'prioritise' mental wellbeing
Tamil Nadu CM tasks authorities to strictly enforce COVID-19 norms as fresh cases rise