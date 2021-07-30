Device promises to sanitise indoor air

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world is still fighting against the pandemic that killed millions across the globe, Thiruvananthapuram-based startup PanLys Biosecurity Solutions has come up with a new device for disinfecting air. Aerolyz will clear the air off viruses and pollutants, especially like Covid viruses, claims the company which is all set to release its product. Aerolyz is the brainchild of Dr Syriac Joseph Palackal, a synthetic chemist and scientist, who is also the founder of the startup. The project was initiated in 2016 with the aim to put an end to hospital-acquired infections. The outbreak of Covid in the country made Syriac and his 10-member team to come up with the air sanitizing device, which is operated in Low Energy Cascade Oxidation (LECO) technology.

Suraj Sanjeev, the co-founder of the company, said Aerolyz has already received certification from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, saying it was 100 per cent successful in killing airborne viruses. It ensures sterilised air by eliminating dust and pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungi in indoor spaces like houses, offices, hospitals, airports, resorts, laboratories, research facilities or

any business establishment, Suraj said.

“The chance of contracting viruses is higher in public places such as shopping malls, hospitals, schools etc. Aerolyz is useful in these locations for biosafety. It can be wall-mounted just like ACs. In places with centralized AC, we can insert Aerolyz inside air condition ducts. The device absorbs germs and viruses and then burns them. It is odour-free and no ozone is produced,” he added.

The team is in talks with the state government. If the product receives approval, the company plans to install the device at hospitals and airports in the first phase. “Talks are still going on. It is found that health care workers are prone to hospital-acquired diseases including TB. So, in the first phase, we plan to secure the hospital indoors. Soon, it will be launched at Bengaluru International Airport also. The device is of low cost and is designed for lifetime purposes. It will help with the smooth running of public spaces during the pandemic,” Suraj said.