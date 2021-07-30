STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Device promises to sanitise indoor air

The outbreak of Covid in the country made Syriac and his 10-member team to come up with the air sanitizing device, which is operated in Low Energy Cascade Oxidation (LECO) technology.

Published: 30th July 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the world is still fighting against the pandemic that killed millions across the globe, Thiruvananthapuram-based startup PanLys Biosecurity Solutions has come up with a new device for disinfecting air. Aerolyz will clear the air off viruses and pollutants, especially like Covid viruses, claims the company which is all set to release its product. Aerolyz is the brainchild of Dr Syriac Joseph Palackal, a synthetic chemist and scientist, who is also the founder of the startup. The project was initiated in 2016 with the aim to put an end to hospital-acquired infections. The outbreak of Covid in the country made Syriac and his 10-member team to come up with the air sanitizing device, which is operated in Low Energy Cascade Oxidation (LECO) technology.

Suraj Sanjeev, the co-founder of the company, said Aerolyz has already received certification from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, saying it was 100 per cent successful in killing airborne viruses. It ensures sterilised air by eliminating dust and pathogens like viruses, bacteria and fungi in indoor spaces like houses, offices, hospitals, airports, resorts, laboratories, research facilities or 
any business establishment, Suraj said. 

“The chance of contracting viruses is higher in public places such as shopping malls, hospitals, schools etc. Aerolyz is useful in these locations for biosafety. It can be wall-mounted just like ACs. In places with centralized AC, we can insert Aerolyz inside air condition ducts. The device absorbs germs and viruses and then burns them. It is odour-free and no ozone is produced,” he added.

The team is in talks with the state government. If the product receives approval, the company plans to install the device at hospitals and airports in the first phase. “Talks are still going on. It is found that health care workers are prone to hospital-acquired diseases including TB. So, in the first phase, we plan to secure the hospital indoors. Soon, it will be launched at Bengaluru International Airport also. The device is of low cost and is designed for lifetime purposes. It will help with the smooth running of public spaces during the pandemic,” Suraj said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp