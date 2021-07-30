Honour for tracker dog Jerry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Dog Squad’s tracker dog Jerry has received special recognition for his service. He was awarded a commendation medal on Tuesday by State Police Chief Anil Kanth at the Police Headquarters in the capital city.

Recently, the High Court had appreciated Jerry for his help in solving the murder case of a 70-year-old woman in Kadaykkavoor.

Jerry’s handlers, Vishnu Shankar V S and Anoop M V, also received cash awards from ADGP Manoj Abraham at the event. Battalion DIG P Prakash was also in attendance.

Jerry, a Labrador Retriever, joined the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police dog Squad in 2016 after nine months of training. During the training period, he was selected as Best Tracker Dog and bagged a gold medal. In five years of service, he helped solve three murder cases in Palode and Kilimanoor Police jurisdictions.

