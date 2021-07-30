Musician Ambalappuzha Vijayan passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Musician Ambalappuzha Vijayan, 66, died at his residence at Perukavu, near here, on Thursday. He had retired as professor of music from Swathi Thirunal Music College. Vijayan had composed around 10 film songs and several light music songs for Akashavani. He had handled light music lessons, a popular music show in Akashavani. Vijay’s son Vishnu Vijay is also a music composer who has composed hit songs for movies Gappi, Ambili and Nayattu.

The cremation will take place at his ancestral home at Ezharachira in Ambalappuzha on Friday. He is also survived by wife Ammini V R, daughter Lakshmi A, son-in-law Shaiju S T and daughter-in-law Madhuvanthi Narayanan.

