KAS candidates allege exam malpractice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of candidates who wrote Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination conducted by the Public Service Examination have lodged a complaint to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan requesting re-examination for the mains.

They have alleged malpractice in the conduct and proceedings of the examination. As per the complaint, the candidates pointed out discrepancies in the pattern of questions.

They alleged that the PSC failed to implement the question pattern those on the standards of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The words ‘comment’, ‘examine’, ‘evaluate’, ‘discuss’, ‘analyse’ and ‘critically evaluate’ was added to each question irrationally, while a candidate was not given ample space to answer the real demand of the question. They also said the question-cum-answer booklet was not sealed. However, PSC chairman M K Sakeer was unavailable for a comment.