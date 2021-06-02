Iconic theatres to get a facelift

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The age-old theatre complex, Dhanya-Remya, situated at the heart of the capital city is now razed to the ground to make way for a modernised commercial-cum-multi-screen entertainment complex. The twin theatres were recently demolished by their owner Mini Muthoot Group to revamp the building site into a multiplex.

The theatre that entertained three generations was started in 1977, remembers Anil Kumar, who served as a ticket vendor at the complex since the ‘80s. The veteran in his 60’s recalls the history of the theatre.

“Earlier it was known as Sreekanth-Kasthoori but in 1979 the Mini Muthoot Group renamed Dhanya and Remya, respectively. The theatre was renovated with the then-latest technology and sound systems and was opened in 1981. The films Premageethangal by Balachandra Menon and Avatharam by P Chandrakumar were screened as inaugural films then.

Later many films which paved the career growth of the now popular actors were screened here. It was here the ace director Priyadarshan’s film Puchakkoru Mookuthi was premiered. The theatre has been closed for more than one year as part of renovation works and due to the lockdown restrictions.

The theatre holds a special place for the acclaimed singer M G Sreekumar. The Malayalam film Ardhanaari, his first venture as a producer was screened here. “During the release of Thilakan- Manoj Kumar starrer film, a strike between theatre owners and producers was going on. I was saved by Venugopal aka Mani, general manager of the theatre,” he says.

THE FIRST 3D MOVIE

Anil says the theatre holds stardom as the first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, was released here in 1984. “Many celebrities, including Bollywood actors like Sunny Deol came to watch the movie here. The theatre was closed for a week and special silver-coated screen and 3D projectors were imported from Bombay and the US for screening, he says.

NEED FOR MODERNISATION

As the cinema experience underwent a major modernisation in the last couple of years, the owners decided to construct a new multiplex on the one-acre land. “We have expanded the property to build a new multiplex with a shopping complex. We plan to come up with a three-screen multiplex with a comfortable cafeteria,” says K P Venugopal, general manager of the theatres. The city’s cinema-lovers welcome the move. Nithin R Vishwan, 28-year-old film enthusiast in the city, says, “The theatre complex used to be an option to enjoy films in the pocket-friendly budget in our college days. But with advanced sound and visual technology, watching a film in multiplex offers a rich experience”