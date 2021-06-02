Industries Minister P Rajeeve tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He developed cold and slight discomfort the previous day and infection was later diagnosed in a rapid antigen test.

He had taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, but decided to take the test as he was attending the Assembly session.

In a Facebook post, the minister requested people in his contact list to undergo self observation. Aruvikkara MLA G Stephen was also admitted for symptomatic Covid-19 at the MCH the same day. The hospital said the health conditions of both are stable.