Voluntary Youth Action Force ensures seamless delivery of medicines during lockdown

The Voluntary Youth Action Force under the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) has been supplying essential items and medicines to the needy during the lockdown.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Voluntary Youth Action Force under the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) has been supplying essential items and medicines to the needy during the lockdown. Their ‘Medicine Cart’ initiative launched last month was able to deliver medicines to 5,435 people across the state.

“We started the initiative to help patients access medicines. This will also help  avoid unnecessary crowding outside medical shops,” said Prasannakumar V D, member secretary of KSYWB.
Prasannakumar said more than 2,000 volunteers of the Youth Action Force have been deployed in community kitchens and for delivery of medicines and essential items. “We are seeing an overwhelming response from the public. The service is available to people round the clock. The list of medicines required can be sent via WhatsApp,” he said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, about 164 persons have been supplied the medicines through the initiative since May 10. “Currently, it is being done with the help of six volunteers in the district. Volunteers are delivering life-saving drugs for patients in neighbouring districts as well,” said Chandrika Devi R S, district Youth Programme officer.

The volunteers point out that the demand for life-saving drugs is more. “Lot of patients from other parts of the state come to the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) for treatment. Since some medicines are only available in RCC, we have been procuring and delivering it to the patients in other districts with the help of the Fire and Rescue Services Department,” said Nidhin S, a coordinator. Meanwhile, KSYWB has also formed a ‘medi team’ in each district consisting of medical students and paramedical staff to help the patients at various CFLTCs suffering from mild Covid symptoms.

