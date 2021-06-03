1,220 litres of wash seized

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Excise on Wednesday conducted raids in areas falling under Vamanapuram range and seized 1,220 litres of wash and 40 litres of arrack illegally brewed by bootleggers. The raids were conducted in Madathara, Kollayil and Thattupalam under the ongoing ‘Operation Lockdown’.

The Excise team during inspection seized a car that was used to transport the arrack. They also recovered counterfeit notes to the tune of `1.6 lakh from the car. It was during the probe in connection with the seizure of arrack that the sleuths managed to detect the huge quantity of wash and distilling equipment. The Excise said Irshad, a native of Pangode, was running the whole business and a case has been registered against him.