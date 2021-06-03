STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ailing lioness Bindu dies at Neyyar park, swab sent for test

Nasal, oropharyngeal swabs sent to State Institute of Animal Diseases, from where they will be sent to Bhopal for Covid test

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bindu, which had been ailing for a week at the Lion Safari Park in Neyyar dam, died on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

Bindu, which had been ailing for a week at the Lion Safari Park in Neyyar dam, died on Wednesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the capital lost two big cats, the sole lioness left at the Lion Safari Park at Neyyar also breathed its last on Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old lioness named Bindu had been ailing for the past one week and was on medication and glucose drip.    The nasal and oropharyngeal swabs from the animal have been sent to the State Institute of Animal Diseases (SIAD), Palode, from where they will be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal for Covid test.

A team of two doctors performed the postmortem on the animal. “The lioness wasn’t keeping well for a week. It was pretty old and our inference is that the death was due to age-related diseases. The lung was observed as fibrosed. We do not suspect Covid-19 in the animal,” says Dr S V Shiju, assistant forest veterinary officer who was treating the lion and who was part of the postmortem team. 

The tissues of the organs such as heart, lungs, liver, and spleen are being sent to the State Institute of Animal Diseases(SIAD),Palode for histopathology. “While in the wild the maximum lifespan of a lion is 10 to 12 years while that in captivity it is 15-18. The lioness was 21 years of age. It is not an estimated age as it was born in the park itself. So it was at a pretty advanced age,” he said. 

The lioness was found dead in its cage at 6 am. 
“The lioness wasn’t well for a week and wasn’t taking food in the past few days. The samples are sent for testing for Covid only as per protocol,” says G Sandeep Kumar, assistant wildlife warden, Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Earlier, Nagaraj, a 12-year-old lion, was found dead near its enclosure at the Lion Safari Park. 
Nagaraj and Bindu were the only lions residing in the Lion Safari Park. The capital had also lost a tiger recently. The samples that were taken from the deceased lion in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary and from the deceased tiger from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo were sent to the Bhopal for Covid testing and turned out negative.

T’PURAM RECORDS 2,380 COVID POSITIVE CASES
T’Puram: The district recorded 2,380 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate is 16.8 percent. 2,531 persons have recovered. In all 14,633 persons are currently being treated for Covid-19 in the district. Among those diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, 2,241 were infected through contact, including 10 health workers.  As many as 4,374 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid-19. In all, 71,649 persons are in quarantine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp