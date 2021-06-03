STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Portal to boost English language skills of state syllabus students

At present, the portal is at the designing stage and the resource teams are working on it.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By  Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to boost English language skills among the students under state syllabus this academic year, the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) will soon launch an exclusive web portal for them as part of the expansion of ‘Hello English’ and ‘Hello World’ programmes which are already included in the school curriculum. The portal which will be suited for web as well as in Android platform will be operational in a month.

At present, the portal is at the designing stage and the resource teams are working on it.  ‘Hello English’ is a programme by SSK with an aim of improving the English language skills of students of government and aided schools. The initiative aims at enabling the teachers and students to handle English language with improved proficiency. The initiative was launched in 2016. Earlier this year, the SSK launched the extension of ‘Hello English’ titled as ‘Hello World’ which is being used on social media platforms for the students. 

According to C Radhakrishnan, state programme manager (Innovations), SSK, the portal is a broader platform for students and it is aimed to bolster  English language among the students to make them more interactive.“Hello English” is the first initiative launched by SSK. In phases, we have developed the extension of it. However, we have decided to design and develop the  portal itself to ensure fluency and writing of English language among the students. It has a lot of features to attract the students.

The key features will be the portal will have the platform for reading, story writing, animated videos, songs and other recreational features so that the students would be interested and involved in it largely,” he said.In addition to boosting the English language, it will also reduce the mental stress and worries of children during the time of pandemic.

At present, the students are sent web pages in PDF format in which audio-video inputs and directions are embedded and linked to YouTube. Through this they can view stories, songs, presentations and follow up activities. Radhakrishnan said the portal would be a large version of this.However, he also raised apprehension that the portal could be not accessible to the students who are living in high-range areas due to poor data network connection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Kerala
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp