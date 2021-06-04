STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress state president Tariq Anwar to hold talks in Kerala

The two factions in the Congress had decided to deliberately delay the appointment of Mullappally’s successor, which saw Anwar being deputed to the state.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central leadership of the Congress has asked Tariq Anwar, the national general secretary in charge of the state, to submit his report within a week on the choice of the next state Congress president after holding talks with all stakeholders.There have been widespread complaints against the Congress leadership for not having taken senior leaders into confidence while setting in motion the process to identify the successor to Mullappally Ramachandran. Anwar is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram after June 9.

The two factions in the Congress had decided to deliberately delay the appointment of Mullappally’s successor, which saw Anwar being deputed to the state. A senior ‘I’ group leader confirmed to TNIE that the two factions have jointly decided to create as much delay as possible, which has not gone down well with Mullappally as he is keen to vacate his office at the earliest. 

Oommen Chandy and Chennithala’s grievances against the central leadership is that they were not taken into confidence in the appointment of Satheesan as the Congress legislative party leader. They felt that the same tactic was being employed in the appointment of the state president. 

After the five-member committee led by Ashok Chavan submitted its report regarding the poll drubbing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, the leadership has realised that it is better to listen to the senior Congress leaders in the state and not to antagonise them further.

“Senior national leaders like Kamal Nath and Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised with Sonia Gandhi the issue of antagonising Chandy and Chennithala. They had asked her if she was keen to lose Kerala too like other states that went in favour of the BJP. So Anwar’s mission is to placate the senior leaders first and to ensure that a consensus is reached in the appointment of the next state Congress president,” said the senior ‘I’ group leader.

