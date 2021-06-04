STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Future is imperfect for distance education courses

The reason: Sree Narayana Guru Open University is yet to receive the University Grants Commission’s recognition for its programmes

Published: 04th June 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevails over various undergraduate and post-graduate courses being offered in the state through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The reason: Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU), the only varsity that is permitted to offer such courses at present, is yet to receive the University Grant Commission’s recognition for its programmes. 

The newly-formed university has informed the state government of its inability to offer ODL programmes this academic year. The mandatory visit of the UGC team, to assess facilities in the varsity before giving the approval, would take many more months. “The university authorities have conveyed to the government the practical difficulties in conducting ODL courses. In such a scenario, the state universities may be allowed to offer such courses this year as well,” Higher Education Minster R Bindu told TNIE.  However, academics point out that falling back on state universities to offer such courses at the eleventh hour is easier said than done. A clause in the SNGOU Act, that prohibits other universities from offering ODL courses or carrying out private registration of students, is yet to be amended. 

Last year, the government had temporarily allowed state universities to offer ODL courses as SNGOU was in a fledgling stage. However, continuing to allow varsities to offer such courses  in violation of a state legislation that prohibits it, may lead to legal tangles, it is pointed out.

Onus back on varsities 
Last year, only University of Kerala was able to obtain temporary approval from the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) to offer ODL courses. The University of Calicut’s application to DEB was found ‘not in order’ due to faculty shortage. However, the varsity went ahead and admitted around 28,000 students in the ODL mode hoping that its courses would subsequently get the approval. 

“Even though the government can wash its hands of by putting the onus back on state universities, it is unlikely that the varsities can get timely approval from DEB in the present scenario,” said a senior official of Kerala University.  

ODL programmes offered by state universities had seen a significant drop in enrolment last year due to the uncertainty over the continuance of such courses. According to academics, the scenario is likely to repeat this year as well as students are apprehensive of being left in the lurch when universities wind up such courses. This would also lead to a large-scale exodus of students to the distance education courses offered by varsities in other states, it is pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala distance education
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp