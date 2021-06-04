Future is imperfect for distance education courses

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty prevails over various undergraduate and post-graduate courses being offered in the state through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The reason: Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU), the only varsity that is permitted to offer such courses at present, is yet to receive the University Grant Commission’s recognition for its programmes.

The newly-formed university has informed the state government of its inability to offer ODL programmes this academic year. The mandatory visit of the UGC team, to assess facilities in the varsity before giving the approval, would take many more months. “The university authorities have conveyed to the government the practical difficulties in conducting ODL courses. In such a scenario, the state universities may be allowed to offer such courses this year as well,” Higher Education Minster R Bindu told TNIE. However, academics point out that falling back on state universities to offer such courses at the eleventh hour is easier said than done. A clause in the SNGOU Act, that prohibits other universities from offering ODL courses or carrying out private registration of students, is yet to be amended.

Last year, the government had temporarily allowed state universities to offer ODL courses as SNGOU was in a fledgling stage. However, continuing to allow varsities to offer such courses in violation of a state legislation that prohibits it, may lead to legal tangles, it is pointed out.

Onus back on varsities

Last year, only University of Kerala was able to obtain temporary approval from the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau (DEB) to offer ODL courses. The University of Calicut’s application to DEB was found ‘not in order’ due to faculty shortage. However, the varsity went ahead and admitted around 28,000 students in the ODL mode hoping that its courses would subsequently get the approval.

“Even though the government can wash its hands of by putting the onus back on state universities, it is unlikely that the varsities can get timely approval from DEB in the present scenario,” said a senior official of Kerala University.

ODL programmes offered by state universities had seen a significant drop in enrolment last year due to the uncertainty over the continuance of such courses. According to academics, the scenario is likely to repeat this year as well as students are apprehensive of being left in the lurch when universities wind up such courses. This would also lead to a large-scale exodus of students to the distance education courses offered by varsities in other states, it is pointed out.