Govt lists exemptions to employees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the Covid situation, the government has issued orders listing out the categories of employees of Central and state government departments, PSUs and semi-government institutions who are exempted from attending office and for whom work from home option can be provided.

Differently abled, those with serious illnesses, parents of children suffering from autism, cerebral palsy or other mental or physical disabilities, pregnant women, those who have undergone or are scheduled to undergo organ transplant (including heart valve replacement) can be exempted from attending office.

Employees who have undergone major surgeries over the past month or are scheduled to undergo such surgery and employees who have been undergoing dialysis for the past one month have also been exempted.

Higher officials have been directed to assess the condition of such employees and provide them work at home facility. In case of employees who cannot work from home, the authorities can take a suitable decision based on the prevailing conditions. The days in which such employees do not report for work can be considered as special casual leave, the order said.